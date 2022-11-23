100 years ago: Surge of scarlet fever in Bloomington

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 23, 1922: There are 27 cases of scarlet fever in the city, more than at any time during the past four years, according to records in the city health department. Most of the patients are children and the disease has been in a mild form in most cases. Aside from scarlet fever, the city is almost free from other communicable diseases.

75 years ago

Nov. 23, 1947: Jacob Schlemmer, relief night clerk and manager of the Hamilton hotel, was robbed of $25 at 2:45 a.m. Saturday by a man who brandished a .32 automatic, according to a police report. Mrs. Schlemmer said a young man entered the hotel carrying a grip. He went to the clerk and asked her husband if there was a room available. When Mr. Schlemmer said there was, the young man pointed a revolver at him and asked for money instead.

50 years ago

Nov. 23, 1972: More bands and church floats are being sought by the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees for the Twin Cities' Christmas parade Dec. 3. There will be three monetary prizes for church floats — $50, $35 and $15. A Miss Merry Christmas and Jack Frost will reign over the parade; the pair, between the pages of 4 and 7, will be chosen from photographs received by noon Monday at the Pantagraph.

25 years ago

Nov. 23, 1997: Evergreen Memorial Cemetery hummed with activity when a group of local Boy Scouts, led by Erik Bogdonas, 17, of Bloomington, showed up to scrub the grave markers of veterans. Bogdonas, the son of David and Carol Bogdonas, worked hard for two months organizing the cleanup project as a way to earn his Eagle Scout badge. "I knew it was something that had to be done," he said. "So I came out and saw the tombstones and decided to do it."