100 years ago: Sunday schools unit for attendance rally

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 23, 1922: The Sunday schools of Bloomington and Normal have united in an attendance campaign during the month of October. It will be known as "rally month," and great efforts will be made to increase the Sunday school attendance during the five Sundays. A banner will be awarded to the school that shows the largest percentage of increase over its average attendance.

75 years ago

Sept. 23, 1947: Staff and patients of the Livingston County tuberculosis sanatorium will celebrate the institution's 25th anniversary with an open house. The sanatorium, called "Livcosania" by patients, came into being through efforts of a group of public-spirited doctors and other citizens, and was dedicated Sept. 24, 1922. Since then, 936 patients have been admitted.

50 years ago

Sept. 23, 1972: Bloomington police conducted a new "Selected Tactical Enforcement" program from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21. They issued citations to 409 people during the period. The new program is part of an effort to crack down on traffic accidents. Chief Harold Bosshardt told the city council that police are not harassing the public. "We are simply enforcing traffic laws which had not been strictly enforced before," he said.

25 years ago

Sept. 23, 1997: An 84-year-old Bloomington landmark will see its last days soon when the Southern Pacific Transportation Co. tears down the abandoned Union Station. The company has applied for permits to remove asbestos and demolish the station and a bridge at the Front Street property, which served as the Twin Cities' passenger rail depot until the Amtrak station in Normal opened in 1990.