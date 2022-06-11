100 years ago: Stolen sugar found in Pekin

100 years ago

June 11, 1922: Authorities executed a search warrant at the Pekin soft drink parlor of "Ginger Kief," where they found 42 100-pound bags of granulated sugar stored in an upstairs room. The sugar was identified as being part of a shipment that had been stolen from a Northwestern railway merchandise car two weeks earlier.

75 years ago

June 11, 1947: The gates of the Fell Avenue Playground will swing open for the first time on June 16, when children will register for the summer's play. Children between the ages of 5 and 16 years old can enroll for the 10-week playground season. The playground would also be open from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

50 years ago

June 11, 1972: The McLean County Regional Planning Commission staff has been asked not to make recommendations or even appear before the county's Zoning Board of Appeals. Because of this, county planning staff instead went to Bloomington city officials with a recommendation to object to a proposed mobile home park.

25 years ago

June 11, 1997: Carle Clinic Association has established a Heart Disease Prevention Clinic in Urbana. Many of the clinic's services were already offered by Carle, though a heart disease support group was being added. Overall, officials said, the program should result in better coordination of programs, making them more accessible.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff