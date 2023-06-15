How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 15, 1923: Suggestions for an appropriate name for the Stein's Grove addition to the city park system continue to come in. Mrs. Martha Pew of 203 E. Stewart St., suggestions that Lincoln Park would be appropriate. Another citizen says that, owing to the amount of forestry, Woodland Park. Another resident suggests "Ferndale."

75 years ago

June 15, 1948: The Ralston-Purina company of St. Louis on Tuesday began construction of a soybean solvent extraction plant in Bloomington. A check for $15,000 in payment for a nine-acre site on the city's westside closed negotiations.

50 years ago

June 15, 1973: Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced plans to build a $354,000 office structure at McGraw and Arcadia in the Broadmoor area. The announcement came in three months after the IHSA was rebuffed in its attempts to rezone a site along Emerson Street west of the Unitarian Church.

25 years ago

June 15, 1998: Deborah Mehlberg's decision to buy a Mountain Dew on Thursday at Total-GB Oil on Hershey Road led to big dividends. The Bloomington resident's 89-cent purchase allowed her to cash in on a 1-in-600,000 chance at winning a free Mountain Dew baseball cap and a check for $144 to pay for a year's subscription to HBO.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'