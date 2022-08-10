100 years ago: State health director urges milk regulation

100 years ago

Aug. 10, 1922: A "safe milk" drive in Illinois is being waged by the state department of health under the direction of Dr. Isaac D. Rawlings, director of public health. The department has drafted a milk ordinance and is urging passage by city councils and village boards. Over the state, cow testing associations are busy testing herds for tuberculosis. Rawlings hopes to prevent the sale of milk that does not measure up to safety standards.

75 years ago

Aug. 10, 1947: Although the Illinois Wesleyan University College of Law expired more than two decades ago, the success of its former students has spread across the state. A check of the state judicial directory reveals that the chief and an associate justice of the supreme court and eight judges of the state's 17 circuit courts are former students of the IWU College of Law, which was shuttered for financial reasons. The final class graduated in 1927.

50 years ago

Aug. 10, 1972: Arne Bygstad, 18, of Bergen, Norway, is scheduled to arrive in Bloomington to begin his year-long stay as an American Field Service student at Bloomington High School. He will make his home with the Blaine Ramsey family at 3 Continental Court. Arne has studied English for seven years and German for four years. He is interested in several sports, plays guitar, studies geology and plans to be a Lutheran minister.

25 years ago

Aug. 10, 1997: The Bloomington-Normal chapter of the NAACP presented its annual Academic Scholarship Awards and Life Membership Awards. The recipients will receive certificates and $500 cash scholarships. They include Jarrett Johnson of Bloomington, who will attend Millikin University; Twanna and Tonya Rayborn of Bloomington, who will attend Augustana College; and Erica Hunter of Normal, who will attend Illinois State University.