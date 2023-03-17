How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 17, 1923: Observance of St. Patrick's Day in Bloomington of late years has been lacking in enthusiasm. On March 17, 1863, 50 years ago, there was a notable celebration. The Hibernian Benevolent Society was in charge and a parade was the opening feature of the day, starting at 2:30 p.m. from Main Street, or Liberty Block, as it was known then.

75 years ago

March 17, 1948: In a prepared statement, Paul Douglas, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, urged the appointment of Carl Vrooman of Bloomington to succeed Clinton P. Anderson when the latter resigns at secretary of agriculture.

50 years ago

March 17, 1973: Announcement was made by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. that G. Robert Mecherle is the new deputy vice president of the Illinois Regional Office, succeeding Arthur V. Eifff, who retires May 1 after 45 years. John D. Napierski and Clyde Brockett were named assistant vice presidents.

25 years ago

March 17, 1998: What was once considered by neighbors as a controversial apartment complex on North Cottage Avenue in Normal was approved by the city council with no objectors present. Developer Darren Rogers plans to build a complex with 56 one-bedroom apartments and 34 two-bedroom units on a five-acre site off Cottage Avenue and east of Ashbrook Court in Normal.

