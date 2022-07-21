100 years ago: St. Mary's cupola torn down

100 years ago

July 21, 1922: Workers began yesterday to tear down the cupola of the St. Mary's school building at the corner of Locust and Center streets. This building was erected about 30 years ago and the cupola was built of wood. Time and the weather had caused the superstructure to rot to a certain extent, and it was thought to be dangerous, especially if a heavy wind should come.

75 years ago

July 21, 1947: William Spahn, who quit his longtime job at American Foundry four years ago because of illness, has been unable to do his own chores, including the new paint job his house needed. Six of his former coworkers and another molder on Saturday arrived at his home on East Front Street and began to apply the fresh paint.

50 years ago

July 21, 1972: A combination of fixed routes and at-the-door service was presented as a possibility for a new public bus system in Bloomington-Normal. Consultant Barry Lundberg of W.C. Gilman & Co. also recommended future expansion of bus routes to pick up areas not now served, particularly the far east side of Bloomington and southwest Normal.

25 years ago

July 21, 1997: Jack Snyder of Bloomington has been chosen as the first recipient of the Distinguished Citizen award by the Executive Board of Central Illinois' W.D. Boyce Council, Boy Scouts of America. Snyder is a Twin City developer and was chosen because of his community service, said council finance director Larry Crouch.