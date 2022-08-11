100 years ago: 'Sponge squad' makes arrests in Forrest

100 years ago

Aug. 11, 1922: Sheriff R.T. Gorman and his "sponge squad" swooped down upon the village of Forrest and as a result, four arrests were made, two stills were discovered and a quantity of liquor ranging from bitters to moonshine was seized. Investigators have been at work in Forrest for some time securing evidence, and the raids were the outgrowth of these investigations. Arrested were James Magliolio, his bother John, Louis Austman and Louis Roberts.

75 years ago

Aug. 11, 1947: The nursery at John Warner hospital stood empty for the first time in many weeks. The last patient to leave was the infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Altes, variously known to his intimates at the hospital as "Preemy" and "Inky." Born June 22, Charles Ralph Altes Jr. weighed 2 pounds and 13 ounces. He spent most of the next seven weeks in the incubator and derived his nickname from "premature" and "incubator."

50 years ago

Aug. 11, 1972: Mrs. Irene Koerner, 78, of Cullom, recently participated in the week-long school called "Adventures in the Arts for Women" at Allerton House, University of Illinois conference center. Koerner became interested in art while teaching at Matheny Grade School in Springfield from 1928 to 1948. She began active pursuit of her hobby shortly after her husband, Joe, died about four years ago. She has never sold a painting but has given many to friends.

25 years ago

Aug. 11, 1997: A Central Illinois dining club is coming back for seconds. After starting out a year ago with just 27 restaurants, DineAmerica recently began its second year in Central Illinois, offering discounts at nearly 100 eateries in the Bloomington-Peoria area. Club members get a "dining card" that works like a credit card at participating restaurants, offering discounts for up to six people at nearly every restaurant, every day of the week.