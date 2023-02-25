How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 25, 1923: The committee to promote an ornamental lighting system on South Main Street will stake out the position of poles by the end of the week. The committee expects to raise about $400 by subscriptions. With the $902 to be paid by the city, arrangements are being made that the sum needed can be raised.

75 years ago

Feb. 25, 1948: A 3% cost of living bonus increase will be included in the next pay for State Farm Insurance companies employees, said G.E. Mecherle, secretary and director of personnel. The increase brings the total cost of living bonus to 52% of base pay. The new figure is an all-time high.

50 years ago

Feb. 25, 1973: The McLean County Bank will double the size of its facilities with a $600,000 addition and renovation of drive-in facilities, Board Chairman Darwin L. Rust announced. It will be joined to the north end of the existing building constructed in 1960.

25 years ago

Feb. 25, 1998: A week after adopting a constitution, the Illinois State University governing board said it would add a provision saying the university will not discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation. The statement is already included in current student and faculty handbooks, university catalogues and the ISU Board of Trustees governing document. But the constitution, written to reflect state statute, contained no such clause.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'