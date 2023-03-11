How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 11, 1923: Representatives of Hirsch-Friedman Shirt Manufacturing Co. of Chicago were in Bloomington yesterday to reach a decision in relation to opening a branch. As the result of a campaign to determine if enough women and girls could be secured, between 40 and 50 met and were given employment.

75 years ago

March 11, 1948: Nineteen events are in store for circus goers this weekend when Gamma Phi, Illinois State Normal University's honorary gymnastic fraternity, presents its 12th annual circus in McCormick gymnasium. Prof. Wayne F. Shepard will direct the ISNU circus band.

50 years ago

March 11, 1973: John Bell impatiently awaited his 16th birthday last year so he could drive a car. Now he's just as impatient awaiting his 17th birthday when he will be able to take his family flying. The Central Catholic junior lives with his family on a rural Bloomington farm.

25 years ago

March 11, 1998: U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, endorsed Glenn Poshard for governor, giving the conservative Democrat's campaign a boost but focusing renewed attention on his anti-abortion views. Abortion rights organizers decried the endorsement as a betrayal and raised the possibility of sharp changes in Illinois abortion policy if Poshard, who opposes abortion except to save the mother's life, were elected.

