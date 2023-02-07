How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 7, 1923: Mr. Miller of Pittsburgh, Pa., was in Lincoln to search St. Clara's Hospital in an effort to find three needles of radium, valued at $6,000, owned by Dr. F.M. Hagans, which have been lost for nearly a week. One of the Sisters at the hospital misplaced the needles after treating a patient with radium. Miller has a delicate instrument intended to help with the search for the substance, which is the only radium in this part of the country.

75 years ago

Feb. 7, 1948: A petition for an election to establish a unit school district in El Paso was filed at the office of Woodford County Superintendent of Schools. The petition bore signatures of roughly 245 community residents. Area of the proposed district would correspond roughly to the territory served by El Paso Township High School, including the high school district plus Secor and a corner of McLean County that sends students on a tuition basis.

50 years ago

Feb. 7, 1973: A Peoria restaurant operator is seeking to open a restaurant at the Bloomington-Normal Airport. James Comfort, operator of Jim's Steak House at the Hyatt Lodge, has made his plans known to the McLean County Public Building Commission. The $600,000 terminal building was designed to include a restaurant, but the space has remained unfinished since the terminal was completed in June 1971.

25 years ago

Feb. 7, 1998: Although they weren't awarded any funding from the latest Illinois Bureau of Tourism grant giveaway, backers of the Ronald Reagan Roadway project have vowed to move ahead. The project aims to link the towns of Tampico, Dixon and Eureka, which represent the 40th president's birthplace, boyhood home and college town, respectively.

