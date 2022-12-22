100 years ago: Scarlet fever epidemic passes through Bloomington

100 years ago

Dec. 22, 1922: The worst stage of the scarlet fevers and chicken pox epidemics in the city has passed, City Health Director H.B. Wood announced. Happy for the school kids, who comprised most of the patients, the decline came in time for Christmas. There were 27 cases when the disease was at its worst, and all houses were quarantined. Yesterday there were only about 10 cases. There are roughly 15 chicken pox cases, down from 43 at the disease’s height.

75 years ago

Dec. 22, 1947: A masked bandit who entered the Roland company office building and forced a cleaning woman at gunpoint to open eight offices on the second and third floors netted less than $40. Only loot consisted of about $20 taken from the office of Dr. J.H. Vessel and between $15 and $20 taken from the Slavens Collection agency.

50 years agoDec. 22, 1972: Illinois Governor-elect Dan Walker will be the featured speaker on Feb. 15 at Illinois Wesleyan University’s annual Founders’ Day Convocation, it was announced. Walker will receive an honorary doctor of laws degree during the program, which will be free to the public. The Chicago business and civic leader was general counsel, director and a vice president of Montgomery Ward and Co. when he became the first announced candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor in 1972.

25 years ago

Dec. 22, 1997: The Normal Police Benevolent and Protective Association, in conjunction with Walmart, sponsored the first of what is hoped to be an annual “Shop with a Cop” program. Twenty area children were allotted $100 apiece and guided to buy something they needed, like a coat or shoes, and then something they wanted. There are hopes to expand the program in the future.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'

Compiled by Pantagraph staff