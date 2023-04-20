How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 20, 1923: Samuel Hunsinger, a taxidermist in Roanoke, has about 26 alligator hides of all sizes that he is tanning or getting ready to tan as his time will permit. He secured the hides from alligators that he captured while at his fruit land in Florida. Owing to alligator hides being hard to tan and few tanneries in the United States, naturally leather goods made from alligator hides are expensive.

75 years ago

April 20, 1948: A new bridge for Gregory Street, which several months ago was the basis for heated discussion following Illinois State Normal University's request that the street be closed, became a possibility when the council authorized advertising for bids to do the work. The street has been closed as a connection between Main and Adelaide streets for several years since the bridge over the west branch of Sugar Creek was washed out by a heavy storm.

50 years ago

April 20, 1973: Otto Kerner, a federal judge and former Illinois governor who for decades enjoyed the reputation of a public servant beyond reproach, today faces three years in prison for accepting payoffs from horse-racing interests. Judge Robert L. Taylor was visibly moved, trembling as he imposed the sentence on Kerner and longtime political associate Theodore J. Isaacs. The pair were convicted of conspiracy, bribery, mail fraud and income tax evasion.

25 years ago

April 20, 1998: It's been 25 years since Wayne Johnson opened the Sooooooooo Convenient store and gas station at 509 Raab Road in Normal. He says customer recognition has been key to the success of the business, which in 1974 was the recipient of the first packaged liquor license that Normal ever issued. Over the years, he's had visits from a number of celebrities, including Red Skelton, the Statler Brothers, Gladys Knight and The Pipes and the Russian Symphony Orchestra.

