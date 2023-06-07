How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 7, 1923: Quite a number from McLean County and the central portion of the state will graduate from the University of Illinois on Monday, June 11. Ninety-two counties will be represented among the 1,623 students who will receive degrees. This number includes all colleges and departments at both Urbana and Chicago, and represents 225 more degrees than the university conferred last year.

75 years ago

June 7, 1948: Property owners having land among the natural watershed from the Bloomington Municipal airport were reported to be seeking engineering advice, as to the amount of increased draining to be caused by airfield improvements. Area residents report the watershed now occasionally overflows onto farm land.

50 years ago

June 7, 1973: With 1.73 inches of rain recorded in its first six days, June has taken up where May left off. The 3.5 inches of rain recorded for May boosted 1973 precipitation to 18.55 inches. That's 3.84 inches over the 14.71-inch average for the period.

25 years ago

June 7, 1998: District 87 and Unit 5 officials wanted a regional summer school program this summer, but differences in their teaching strategies have delayed the plan until 1999. Gene Jontry, McLean-Livingston-DeWitt Regional superintendent, said more time was needed to develop a curriculum that will help students from both Twin City districts.

