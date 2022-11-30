100 years ago: Red-letter days for Illinois Wesleyan University

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 30, 1922: Dec. 13 and 14 will be memorable days in the history of Illinois Wesleyan University. Three notable events are planned for these days: the induction of President William J. Davidson as the new president, the dedication of the new gymnasium and the observance of the annual Founders' Day. The Founders' Day address will be delivered by Rev. Chesteen Smith, D.D. pastor of the First Church of Decatur. This occasion will bring together many notable people from outside the city of Bloomington, and will be of great and lasting interest to Bloomington people.

75 years ago

Nov. 30, 1947: Colorful costumes for the Brokaw Service league's "Follies of 1947" are arriving daily. There will be 135 costumes used for all the sequences in the "Follies." The wardrobe is being supplied by the same costume houses in New York that outfit casts of Broadway productions. Mrs. Edwin L. Rypins, chairman of the costume committee, said there is a great variety of color and design for the show numbers, including everything from a sophisticated waltz number to a take-off on a radio "soap opera."

50 years ago

Nov. 30, 1972: About 50 representatives of McLean County government units came to the courthouse to hear why the county treasurer is billing the units for collecting their taxes. The function must be paid for, said the county board's finance committee chairman, J. Bruce Callis, who reasoned that the county is seeking to have the units share that cost. The nature of many questions indicated the representatives would prefer the county assume the burden itself.

25 years ago

Nov. 30, 1997: Kleen Tile Inc., 801 Pine St., was badly damaged by a fire, though no injuries were reported. The fire was reported at 7:06 a.m. and under control by 8:30 a.m., but units remained on scene overnight to prevent flareups. An investigation as to the fire's cause is ongoing.