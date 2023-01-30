 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

100 years ago: Rat-killing campaign planned in Bloomington

rat-unsplash-meta

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 

100 years ago

Jan. 30, 1923: The last week of February has been set for the campaign for the destruction of rats in Bloomington. Talks will be given throughout the week to different clubs and parent-teacher associations in which people will be urged to catch and kill rats, and to report the result of their activities. The Home Bureau will help. No organized effort will be made, as there are not funds for that purpose, but it is hoped that as many people as possible will cooperate to help make the campaign a success. 

75 years ago

Jan. 30, 1948: As far as the state department of instruction is concerned, Bloomington public schools are doing all right by the kids, according to the summary of an inspection given to the school board. The report pointed to excellent teacher-pupil relations and good training of the teaching staff considering the present shortage of qualified teachers. However, the superintendent was informed that state recognition would be withheld until applications have been submitted for emergency approval of three elementary principals who do not have degrees. 

50 years ago

Jan. 30, 1973: FBI agents were investigating the burglary of a bank and three other firms in the Logan County village of New Holland. Investigating officers said the New Holland Farmers Bank was entered by breaking through a brick fire wall between the bank and P.H. Koester Hardware Store. Sledgehammers and crow bars were used to break through the 18-inch wall on the second floor. 

25 years ago

Jan. 30, 1998: Beginning March 1, AirTran Airways will begin a nonstop daily flight from Bloomington's airport to Atlanta's Hartfield International Airport. The flight, aboard a 737 jetliner, will have connections to flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; New Orleans; New York City's LaGuardia Airport; Newport News, Va.; and Washington, D.C. AirTran Airways will continue its nonstop daily service from the Twin Cities to Orlando, Fla., which began about a year ago. 

Learn to navigate the Newspapers.com database, perform browsing and complex search functions, and save clippings using a free user account. Tutorial developed by the University of Alabama Libraries.

libraries.ua.edu

Transcript:

Hi, my name is Alex, and in this tutorial I’m going to show you how to use Newspapers.com.

Newspapers.com provides a little bit of everything. You'll be able to find small-town Alabama newspapers like The Sumter County Sun, and you'll also be able to access bigger city papers like The San Francisco Examiner.

To find Newspapers.com, first go to the libraries website, choose “databases” and use the database search bar. If you’re planning on doing serious research with newspapers.com, I would recommend creating a free account. Later on in this video, we’ll show a few things you can do with it.

Before we get into searching, let’s go through the ways you can locate papers by location. First you can click browse, choose a state, then a city or town. Alternatively, we could choose “papers” and search for a location. In this case I’ll look for Hendersonville, North Carolina. And now let’s get to our search. Newspapers.com has a fairly simple search, with one search bar. You can choose “add more info” to narrow your search by location or date.

For this video, we’re going to look for coverage of the 1917 Russian Revolution from Alabama newspapers. So we’ll start with the date range and location and then search for Russia AND revolution.

One quick advanced searching tip is to put an asterisk on the end of Russia. That will look for branched spellings of the word, such as Russia’s, Russian, and so on. We get 909 results, which is not a bad number.

Let's go ahead and click on the one from "The Anniston Star." You’ll see each of your words highlighted and you can use the arrows to scroll through each mention.

If you’ve found an article you want to keep, you can choose print/save, then choose the entire page or a select portion, then print or save.

If you’ve created an account, you can choose to make clippings of articles. Just choose clip, drag and place, add a description or not, and then select clip again. You can view your clippings here or with the button at the top of the screen. Another reason to create an account is the ability to save searches. That way you can keep track of the searches that you’ve already run, and come back to them if they were useful. Just choose save/notify, and your search will be saved. Choose search at the top of the screen…and you’ll see you recent searches…and your saved searches.

And that’s all for this tutorial. Hopefully you learned the basics of using Newspapers.com, and if you have any questions just ask a librarian.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars pay tribute to Annie Wersching who died aged 45

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News