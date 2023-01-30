100 years ago: Rat-killing campaign planned in Bloomington

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 30, 1923: The last week of February has been set for the campaign for the destruction of rats in Bloomington. Talks will be given throughout the week to different clubs and parent-teacher associations in which people will be urged to catch and kill rats, and to report the result of their activities. The Home Bureau will help. No organized effort will be made, as there are not funds for that purpose, but it is hoped that as many people as possible will cooperate to help make the campaign a success.

75 years ago

Jan. 30, 1948: As far as the state department of instruction is concerned, Bloomington public schools are doing all right by the kids, according to the summary of an inspection given to the school board. The report pointed to excellent teacher-pupil relations and good training of the teaching staff considering the present shortage of qualified teachers. However, the superintendent was informed that state recognition would be withheld until applications have been submitted for emergency approval of three elementary principals who do not have degrees.

50 years ago

Jan. 30, 1973: FBI agents were investigating the burglary of a bank and three other firms in the Logan County village of New Holland. Investigating officers said the New Holland Farmers Bank was entered by breaking through a brick fire wall between the bank and P.H. Koester Hardware Store. Sledgehammers and crow bars were used to break through the 18-inch wall on the second floor.

25 years ago

Jan. 30, 1998: Beginning March 1, AirTran Airways will begin a nonstop daily flight from Bloomington's airport to Atlanta's Hartfield International Airport. The flight, aboard a 737 jetliner, will have connections to flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; New Orleans; New York City's LaGuardia Airport; Newport News, Va.; and Washington, D.C. AirTran Airways will continue its nonstop daily service from the Twin Cities to Orlando, Fla., which began about a year ago.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'