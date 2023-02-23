How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 23, 1923: Monday, March 5, will be the first day of "Rat Extermination West," with the combined effort for the destruction of the rodents. Organizations in active charge will be the Home Bureau, Farm Bureau, the Association of Commerce and the state and city health departments. City Health Director H.B. Wood provided information prior to the start of the campaign that read, in part, "The rat is the worst animal pest in the world. ... The destruction it does to foods in the United States is equal to the gross earnings of an army of over 200,000 men."

75 years ago

Feb. 23, 1948: The McLean County Farm Bureau now stands first in membership among Illinois county farm bureaus, according to A.B. Culp, county organization director. Now McLean County is credited with 3,926 members of the county bureau and the IAA, Cook County having only 3,921.

50 years ago

Feb. 23, 1973: The Twin City area will get its second new movie theater within a 2 1/2 year period when a three-in-one operation opens at Eastland Shopping Center on March 2. Each movie house will show different films simultaneously. The houses will be known as Eastland Cinema I, II and III.

25 years ago

Feb. 23, 1998: The United Auto Workers voted to reject a new contract with Caterpillar Inc., continuing its six-year dispute with the world's largest maker of earth-moving equipment. Local 2096, representing workers at the company's Pontiac plant, echoed the nationwide decision, with 64% of voters turning their backs on the offer. Balloting at Pontiac Township High School was one of five UAW locals across the country that sent the contract into defeat.

