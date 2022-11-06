100 years ago: Rat attacks baby

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 6, 1922: A rat entered the Decatur home of Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Luckenbill and attacked their 13-month-old baby. The parents were awakened by screams and found the rat had bitten clear through one of its little toes. Mr. Luckenbill went on a hunt for the rat, which he ultimately found and succeeded in killing, although it "fought like a terrier."

75 years ago

Nov. 6, 1947: With just two days remaining before the first broadcast of the new Quizdown contest, the Towanda Grade School team is all set to give their opponents, Bent School, a hard battle. The Daily Pantagraph and Radio Station WJBC, sponsors of the new Quizdown contest, will present the winning school with a large Rand McNally eight-colored world map, and each team member with a special pencil. The Quizdown programs, pitting two schools against each other, will be presented at 10 a.m. each Saturday at the Bloomington High School auditorium and broadcast over WJBC.

50 years ago

Nov. 6, 1972: A Scintillation Camera, a machine that gives physicians a "picture" of organs such as the lungs, kidneys, brain, heart and liver, is now in use at St. Joseph's Hospital, department of nuclear medicine. The $52,000 machine is a diagnostic tool that aids doctors in determining the condition of an organ. The new machine takes about a quarter of the time that a previous machine took to produce an image.

25 years ago

Nov. 6, 1997: An important state grant will be funneled through LeRoy to help the proposed Dixie Truck Stop bring its growing project to completion next summer. Gov. Jim Edgar announced the approval of a $500,000 economic development grant to LeRoy that the city will use through its tax increment financing district to help Dixie President Mark Beeler develop the property. "We (the city) weren't necessarily waiting for it as far as we were concerned," but the impact will affect Beeler's development, LeRoy Mayor Bob Rice said.