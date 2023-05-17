How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 17, 1923: McLean County roads and bridges have been seriously damaged in many instances by the recent rains, according to reports received by R.O. Edwards, county superintendent of highways. Three bridges were damaged, with one northeast of Heyworth being washed out, while two others in Downs and Old Town had portions washed away.

75 years ago

May 17, 1948: A garage and Hudson agency showroom operated by Taylor Motor Mart, Inc., will open Thursday, owners Charles Taylor and Bernard Ban Ness said. The building at Front and Lee streets will have parts and service.

50 years ago

May 17, 1973: The Administrative Office of Illinois Courts is taking back expensive television equipment installed in the McLean County Courthouse for an experiment, Judge Wendell E. Oliver said. The equipment was used only once, April 30, for the testimony of Dr. Gordon Schultz.

25 years ago

May 17, 1998: U.S. Rep. Tom Ewing told Lincoln College graduates at the institution's 131st commencement ceremony that they should act more like kindergarteners. He was listing ideas promoted by Robert Fulton in his book, "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten," including sharing everything, playing fair, cleaning up our messes, saying we're sorry when we hurt someone and washing our hands before we eat.

