100 years ago: Raid shuts down 'wet' cafes in Havana

100 years ago

Sept. 9, 1922: Hundreds of people who flocked to Havana, Illinois, famous for its summer resorts, together with citizens, were given thrill after thrill when an automobile filled with dry agents slipped in from Springfield and "mopped up" on several cafes. "Wet" places raided were cafes of Ed Roloff, Taylor House, Whitey Sewman, Charles Biehl, Ross Curliss, Pete Rudolph and Gus Kraft, Mazana beach. Proprieters were taken to Springfield for hearings before a U.S. commissioner.

75 years ago

Sept. 9, 1947: Firetruck chasers came in for a lacing by Normal Fire Chief Ralph Rich, who cautioned the enthusiasts that the practice is against the law as well as dangerous. Rich said the drivers pursuing the first truck often get in the way of the second truck and hamper the department's arrival at fires in the shortest time possible. He reminded the truck chasers that a siren means an emergency and motorists should pull to the side of the street and stay out of the department's way.

50 years ago

Sept. 9, 1972: Reasoning that they will have to spend money to make money, members of the McLean County Board's recreation committee voted to ask the board to budget $250,000 to begin recreational development at Evergreen Lake. For the past several years, the county's budget for recreation has been $40,000. Chairman F. Russell Glasener said the increased funding could be used to develop beach and camping facilities that would produce revenue.

25 years ago

Sept. 9, 1997: The Twin Cities' emergency warning system will be revamped under a proposal the Bloomington City Council has approved. The council agreed to pay the city's share of a $42,000 contract for a new warning control system for the cities. The new system would be radio-operated, rather than electronically operated, which would allow the status of each to be monitored during tests. The cities now rely on resident reports to determine if a siren is not working.