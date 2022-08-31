100 years ago: Races at Atlanta prove exciting

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 31, 1922: The races at the Atlanta fair proved to be exciting, following a morning in which baseball fans rooted themselves hoarse while watching Beason beat Hartsburg 10 to 6. In the first running race, Buck and Gray Eagle came down the home stretch neck and neck, and Buck went under the wire a nose ahead. In the second race, Sterling Pepper jumped the fence and threw Reece, but neither horse nor man was injured. Read the story.

75 years ago

Aug. 31, 1947: The annual Geltmacher dinners for underprivileged children each New Years will be certain to be continued since Probate Judge James C. Riley appointed three new trustees to carry out the provisions of the trust made Sept. 26, 1901 by John Geltmacher, wealthy miller and philanthropist. For more than 50 years, more than 100 children have eaten sumptuous New Years meals provided by the virtue of the late Mr. Geltmacher's generosity. Read the story.

50 years ago

Aug. 31, 1972: Rest stops on Interstate 74 near Goodfield, costing $700,000 excluding the land, should be open to travelers by the end of September. The two buildings are approximately 98% completed. Landscaping is nearing completion. Work on the rest stops — the second set to be started in Illinois — started March 15, 1971. The state highway department said a design problem in the roofing caused the delay in opening the stops. Read the story.

25 years ago

Aug. 31, 1997: Hospitals have used things such as exercise machines, stretching and other exercises to increase the heart rate, lower weight or strengthen the muscles around an ailing joint. Now, the Dr. John Warner Hospital in Clinton is opening the machines and programs of its therapy room to the public. For $50 per month, the Weight Management and Fitness Center will help anyone design and execute a program aimed at rehabilitation or general conditioning. Read the story.

Want more local history? Check out our searchable archives at pantagraph.newspapers.com.