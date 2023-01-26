100 years ago: Prominent Champaign man said to be 'rum runner'

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 26, 1923: Walter Ulrick of Champaign is the latest to fall into the clutches of the law as a result of Sheriff Gray's war against moonshiners and bootleggers. Ulrick, heretofore regarded as a respectable, law-abiding citizen, it is said, is charged in a warrant with the sale of liquor and declared by the sheriff's men to be a rum runner. Ulrick and his wife move in good circles; consequently, there was no little flurry when it became known that he had been arrested.

75 years ago

Jan. 26, 1948: H. Clay Tate, editor of The Pantagraph, returned last night from Washington, D.C., where he was invited to a meeting of physical scientists, social scientists, educators, press and radio representatives on how to inform the public on atomic developments. Tate was named on a subcommittee headed by Lyman Bryson of the National Broadcasting Company to draw up recommendations in light of the developments at the conference, which was attended by roughly 30 people from across the country.

50 years ago

Jan. 26, 1973: Linda Goldberg is a relatively new instructor in sociology at Illinois Wesleyan University, but with her short-term course this month titled "Problems: Police Community Relations," she became acquainted with the Twin City police scene in short order. Eleven IWU students signed up for the sometime independent study course, designed to let them look into every aspect of police work. And Goldberg says, thanks to the cooperation of both police departments, her students did just that.

25 years ago

Jan. 26, 1998: A Normal Girl Scout troop is betting town residents have really big appetites for their cookies. If the 12 girls in Troop 168, whose members attend Fairview Elementary School, can get people to buy 6,300 boxes of Girl Scout cookies during the sales period that ends Feb. 2, they will fully fund their last trip together. They are planning a last hurrah in Savannah, Georgia, where the founder of the organization, Juliette Low, was born.

