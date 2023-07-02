How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 2, 1923: Mrs. Prudence A. Beidler, who has the distinction of being the first female child born in Mount Pulaski, crocheted a baby cap for the child of Princess Mary of England. She sent the cap to the princess along with a letter and later received return correspondence from a lady in waiting who thanked her on the princess's behalf: "Her Royal Highness ... much appreciates the kind thought which prompted the gift."

75 years ago

July 2, 1948: Teachers and board members in the Bellflower school district are pounding out an answer to their housing problem. Many of the hammer blows, going into the three apartments being built in the grounds of the Bellflower Township High School by the school board, are being struck by five male members of the faculty.

50 years ago

July 2, 1973: A "model picnicking facility" at Lake Bloomington is open for use in time for the Fourth of July holiday. The Lake Bloomington Association planned and financed the project as a pilot program to encourage other service organizations to do similar projects at the lake in city-designated public picnic areas. The program cost the group $1,009.61 and took seven months from planning to opening, said Joe Crutcher, president of the association.

25 years ago

July 2, 1998: District 87 Superintendent Bob Nielsen was welcomed by the staff with a cake and friendly chatter on his first day in the role. Nielsen, formerly assistant superintendent for curriculum in Urbana, said he plans to rely a lot on the experience of the district's nine principals, and he wants to visit schools and talk with teachers in the fall.

