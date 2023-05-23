How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 23, 1923: Congressman Frank Funk has been given the duty of extending the formal invitation to President Warren G. Harding to attend the Centennial anniversary celebration in Bloomington this fall. The chief magistrate of the nation will be in the west sometime in July or August, and if he can stop for a short time in Bloomington, the date for the Centennial will be selected.

75 years ago

May 23, 1948: Current parking meter revenue is exceeding the maximum expected, due mostly to the Bloomington Police Department's renewed efforts in tagging for overparking since late in March. For the first half of May, receipts totaled $1,712.50, the highest received in any 15-day period this year.

50 years ago

May 23, 1973: Lee Long, 213 Eisenhower Drive, has been named recipient of Bloomington-Normal Ag Club's Distinguished Service Award for 1973. Presentation was made at a banquet meeting Sunday at Indian Springs Country Club in Saybrook.

25 years ago

May 23, 1998: Grandparents, parents, children, babies, men and women lined up at the seven Bloomington-Normal McDonald's offering Teenie Beanie Babies, "teenie" versions of the popular Ty Inc. collectible toys. Though hundreds participated, there wasn't the chaos that occurred on the first day of last year's promotion when lines were hours long and police had to direct traffic.

