100 years ago

Feb. 3, 1923: John Snyder, Pontiac’s oldest resident, died at his home, not long after his 92nd birthday. Snyder was born in Wuettenderg, Germany, on Jan. 1, 1831. He came to New York in young manhood, and later lived in Ohio and Richmond, Indiana, before moving to the Pontiac area. He spent a greater part of his activate life conducting a meat market.

75 years ago

Feb. 3, 1948: Postmasters from Bloomington-Normal and surrounding communities will be guests at a “Post Office Night” meeting of the Corn Belt Philatelic Society at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the YMCA. The local stamp collectors will discuss plans for attending an annual meeting and stamp exhibit of the Peoria Stamp Club in March.

50 years ago

Feb. 3, 1973: Work began last month on an addition to the building that houses Dale Color Inc., 103 N. Robinson. Upon completion of a two-story addition later this year, Shirk Products Inc. will move its processing plant to the site. The company, founded in 1953 with six employees, now has 106 workers. Dale Color will relocate when the addition is complete. A $350,000 permit was issued for the work.

25 years ago

Feb. 3, 1998: Trinity Lutheran School, 701 S. Madison St. in Bloomington, is closing its doors for two days this week due to an outbreak of the flu. The school has 282 students, 60 of whom were out sick the first day of the week. Three out of 13 teachers had also been stricken. “It is one giant petri dish of germs and it keeps growing,” said Principal Pat Leupold.

