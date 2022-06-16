100 years ago: Pontiac reformatory guard killed by inmate

100 years ago

June 16, 1922: Officers J.S. "Sol" Jones, of the Illinois State Reformatory in Pontiac, was killed by an inmate, Byron Corbridge. Corbridge reportedly beat Jones to death with a piece of 2-inch gas pipe, then calmly walked out and told other inmates that he would murder them if they "squealed" on him. Jones was married with a baby; he had moved to Pontiac two years earlier from Chenoa.

75 years ago

June 16, 1947: No performance of the American Passion Play, Bloomington's religious drama of the life of Christ, has ever been canceled because of injury or accident, director Aaron Brooks told the Kiwanis Club. It has been performed more than 250 times, with about $40,000 having been invested in the scenery. Brooks estimated more than 350,000 people from across the country had seen it.

50 years ago

June 16, 1972: The Illinois State University board approved proceeding with $5.9 million in contract awards for the university's new library. ISU vice president Eric Johnson told the board that construction of the new library could begin by early July, with construction expected to take two years. The state appropriated $8 million for the library in 1970, but that was later cut to $7.2 million by Gov. Richard Ogilvie.

25 years ago

June 16, 1997: This summer, the 20th anniversary of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival, will be the last for the wooden theater built next to Ewing Manor when the festival first began. The new facility, with a $1.5 million cost raised through donations, will feature a larger, fan-shaped stage, more spacious backstage area, restrooms and about 500 comfortable chair-backed seats. The current capacity is about 390 seats.

