100 years ago: Pontiac holds hospital benefit day

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 16, 1922: The annual Hospital Day benefit conducted for the benefit of St. James Hospital in Pontiac was a success in every sense. A large crowd of about 1,000 people was present for the ball game at Fans' Park between the Pontiac Athletics and Rube Fosters' American Giants of Chicago. During the evening, a lawn social was held at the hospital.

75 years ago

Sept. 16, 1947: Hobart Wallen of Chenoa has received a letter from his twin brother Homer, formerly of Bloomington, in which he gives a firsthand account of revolutionary fighting in Paraguay. He was in Asuncion for an American oil company when fighting broke out last month. He said the government recruits men for the army by walking up to them in the street and pointing a bayonet.

50 years ago

Sept. 16, 1972: McLean County Sheriff John King has unveiled plans for a gun safety course for boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 16. He said he is starting the program because improper handling and knowledge of firearms has resulted in unnecessary loss of life and limb. The course will cover firearm safety in the home, in the field and on the range.

25 years ago

Sept. 16, 1997: Workers were busy at College Hills Mall in Normal with renovation of nearly 40,000 square feet of the mall for the Stein Mart discount department store nearly complete and construction of three new mail signs underway. Stein Mart, which plans to open Oct. 9, will be in the space between Old Country Buffet and Lady Footlocker.