100 years ago: Plans for McBarnes Building still underway

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 24, 1922: Soldiers of McLean County will celebrate with fitting dedicatory ceremonial when the John McBarnes Memorial hall, now under construction, is occupied by the soldiers' organizations in Bloomington. The building will be dedicated after it has been occupied, according to present plans, which have not been perfected. This is expected to be sometime in December. The cornerstone was laid May 27, when many words of praise were given the late Mr. McBarnes and Mrs. McBarnes, who by a gift of $125,000 made possible the building for soldiers of McLean County. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 24, 1947: The director of the Illinois Department of Conservation, told more than 500 residents of Livingston and Ford counties that he believed the proposed Oliver Lake and park project would become a reality. The prject is proposed for an 89-acre water area five miles south of Chatsworth. It is part of the estate of Franklin Oliver, who was the first settler in the Chatsworth community, arriving in 1829. Plans for the project must be approved by the Post War Planning commission and Gov. Green. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 24, 1972: Two new stores — Clare's Boutique and Regal Shoe Shop — have opened in the mall extension of Eastland Shopping Center. They are the first new businesses in the extension, where Pines fashion store earlier had opened an addition to its mall store. The Regal chain is a division of the Brown Shoe Co. and has about 200 other stores, including in Pekin and Peoria. The operator of the Clare's boutique is Ari Inc. of Chicago, which has about 60 stores in operation. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 24, 1997: The Lincoln Depot, the former train station built on the site where Abraham Lincoln christened the city with watermelon juice in 1853, will open for business again as a banquet hall. The Depot, 101 N. Chicago St., has played host to several restaurants since it closed operations in 1972. New owners have purchased and renovation the facility, which will serve as a place for meetings, seminars and events, with potential plans to serve brunch and bring in a tenant restaurant in the future. Read the story.