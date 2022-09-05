100 years ago: Pioneer dentist mourned in Chenoa

100 years ago

Sept. 6, 1922: The funeral of Dr. J.M. Gallehugh, a high respected resident and dentist in Chenoa, was held at the Chenoa Presbyterian Church. Dr. Gallehugh was born in Virginia on Nov. 16, 1853, and moved to Lexington with his parents as a child. He began studying dentistry when he was 19 and located in Chenoa at the close of his studies. He instructed 11 or 12 students in the profession during his years of practice, before dental colleges became so popular.

75 years ago

Sept. 6, 1947: Members of the newly formed local union, 1594, International Association of Machinists, began their attempt aimed at unionizing Bloomington garage mechanics and shop employees when six workmen of the Yates Co,., 6701 N. Main St., were called out on strike. The walkout climaxed months of negotiations between members of the Bloomington Auto Dealers Association and union. Both sides agree the dispute hinges on whether the union is authorized to call an election of workers eligible for membership.

50 years ago

Sept. 6, 1972: Fire gutted the third floor and severely damaged the second floor of the McBarnes Memorial Building in downtown Bloomington. Seven Bloomington firefighters were injured, none seriously, during the two-hour battle. Smoke was first noticed at 2:45 a.m. The building, built in 1922-23 and owned by the county, was covered by insurance policies totaling $381,000. It housed the state headquarters of the Illinois Department of the American Legion, the Louis E. Davis American Legion Post, Redd Williams American Legion Post and veterans organizations.

25 years ago

Sept. 6, 1997: Some Twin City teachers are making educational use of the interest in Princess Diana's death. She has been included in current events poster boards in at least two classes at Unit 5's Parkside Junior High School. At Chiddix Junior High School in Normal, Jean Wendt had her students look at the impact of Diana's death on the future of the British monarchy. Parkside language arts teacher Norma Brown had students write about Diana's death in their journals.