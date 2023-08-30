How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 30, 1923: Minonk possesses a perfect specimen of physical babyhood in the person of Bobby Scott, who was one of the youngsters examined at the Better Babies' conference at the El Paso Fair. He scored 100. The next highest score was 98.3, belonging to Lucretia Owens of El Paso.

75 years ago

Aug. 30, 1948: Temperature at Pontiac's Chautaqua Park was mild compared to the blistering heat turned on the Republican state ticket by three Democratic candidates. The candidates — Adlai E. Stevenson, for governor; Paul H. Douglas, for senator; and Ivan A. Elliott, for attorney general — were encouraged by a partisan audience of 600 attending a 17th Congressional District picnic.

50 years ago

Aug. 30, 1973: General Telephone Co. of Illinois will request its first rate increase since 1959. The proposed increase will mean an average boost of $1.75 per month for residential bills throughout the GenTel system. For residential customers in Bloomington-Normal, the company's proposed rates would mean an increase of $1.45 to $1.60 per month, about 20%.

25 years ago

Aug. 30, 1998: Over 1,000 Beanie Babies, including more than 60 that were retired, were among the items stolen from an overnight break-in at Bushert's True Value Hardware Store in El Paso. Also taken were telephones, CDs, answering machines and portable radio/tape players. Pam Keller, a store manager, said the retired Beanie Babies were valued between $12 to $190.

