100 years ago: Pekin woman wins $300 set of law books

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 29, 1922: Miss Estella Harmel, of Pekin, and a graduate of the Wesleyan law school in Bloomington, has won the prize of a $300 set of Corpus Juris law volumes offered by the American Law Book company for answering 160 legal questions correctly. This contest was for Illinois. In recognition of this ability, the book company has offered Miss Harmel a position in the editorial department. It is further said of Miss Harmel that of 500 who took the bar examination, she passed the most creditably.

75 years ago

Oct. 29, 1947: Postmaster Carter Pietsch has ordered enough Christmas stamps to put a half-inch coating of glue on every tongue in Bloomington. Most popular with the Christmas trade are 3 cent and 1 1/2 cent stamps, and the postmaster said that he has ordered 1,000,000 issues of the former and 600,000 issues of the latter. While these stamps will also be sold for the normal mailing business during November and December, a large majority will end up on Christmas greeting cards.

50 years ago

Oct. 29, 1972: St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Chatsworth is planning its centennial celebration during the week of Nov. 6. Evidence of the founding of a congregation in Chatsworth is indicated on records that show Pastor J. Kern baptized two children in November 1871 and 30 children in 1872. The congregation was organized and adopted its first constitution in 1879; it was known as St. Martini. The name was changed and constitution revised in 1880. The constitution said only the German language would be used.

25 years ago

Oct. 29, 1997: Four Twin City organizations will help plan and benefit from a formal gala co-sponsored by the mayors of Bloomington and Normal next year. Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz and Normal Mayor Kent Karraker announced the Mayor's Charity Ball and its recipients — the Boys and Girls Club, The Baby Fold, the Community Cancer Center and the scholarship fund at Heartland Community College. Markowitz said the hope is to raise between $80,000 and $100,000.