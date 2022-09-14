100 years ago: Pekin liquor cafes raided

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 14, 1922: Fifteen prohibition agents working under the direction of Group Chief M.E. Carson of Peoria staged the biggest raids that have been made in Pekin since the dry law was passed. Before they finished their work, the agents had arrested nine men, raided six cafes and seized a quantity of beer, whiskey and wine.

75 years ago

Sept. 14, 1947: Speaking to a crowd of more than 2,500 at El Paso's Corn Festival, where he was dedicating the city's war memorial, Sen. C. Wayland Brooks said the country should prioritize giving aid to countries that uphold democratic beliefs and principles. And before giving any aid to a country, he said, "we should be sure the people in that country have gone back to work."

50 years ago

Sept. 14, 1972: Voters will have their say on a proposed $490,000 jail complex in Logan County on Nov. 7. The county board has discussed the proposed jail for three years, and recently voted 10-3 to place the bond issue on the ballot as a referendum during the upcoming election. Board members Wayne Conrady, Richard Hurley and Earl Madigan voted against it.

25 years ago

Sept. 14, 1997: Area law enforcement officials are worried that some of the drugs rapists use as weapons to subdue victims have arrived in Central Illinois. Area hospital spokesmen and rape crisis workers say they haven't treated any suspected victims of the drugs. But Illinois State Police Sgt. Chuck Grooss said undercover agents have heard that GHB, known as "G/riffic" or "Liquid G," and Rohypnol, also called "roofies" or "rope," are here.