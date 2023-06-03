How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

June 3, 1923: The 50th commencement exercises for Pekin High School will be held June 7. Professor Frank S. Bogardus, dean of the Indiana State Normal at Terre Haute, Ind., will be the speaker. A class of 61, the largest in the history of the school, will graduate.

75 years ago

June 3, 1948: Dr. and Mrs. Lowell B. Hazzard, 1206 N. Prairie St., have a tea party at their home every afternoon, with the exception of Sunday, for anyone on the Illinois Wesleyan campus. Dr. Hazzard is professor of religion at IWU. The get-togethers are informal.

50 years ago

June 3, 1973: Richard C. Trefzger received a doctor of medicine degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Chicago. He is the son of Dr. and Mrs. John D. Trefzger, 16 Woodruff Drive. Dr. Trefzger graduated from Bloomington High School in 1966.

25 years ago

June 3, 1998: A Normal businessman will purchase the last buildings at the former Illinois Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Children’s School from the town if a proposed remodeling plan is approved by the town council. Tyler E. Ernst proposes turning the Y dorms at 705 E. Lincoln St. and 706 E. Oglesby St. into a multi-use office park. He also anticipates having a small convention/training center, a reception hall and a fitness center at the 6.45-acre site.

