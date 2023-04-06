How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 6, 1923: Otis Skinner will appear at the Chatterton on Friday in Booth Tarkington's charming comedy of American life, "Mister Antonio." Of all the character portrayals that Mr. Skinner has given, perhaps no one of them has so won its way into people's hearts as that of the lovable organ-grinder, Antonio Camaradonio.

75 years ago

April 6, 1948: General Mills paid $425,000 for the Colonial Radio plant on Route 150, according to a warranty deed filed Tuesday. The Minneapolis firm bought the plant recently and soon will begin the manufacture of a line of home appliances there.

50 years ago

April 6, 1973: Ralston Purina Co. was fined $7,500 for polluting the air at its plant on Bloomington's west side. The fine was levied by the Illinois Pollution Control Board on the basis of a complaint filed April 21, 1971, by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency after investigating complaints, primarily from the Sunnyside Court.

25 years ago

April 6, 1998: The historic Camelback Bridge, which carries Virginia Avenue over the Constitution Trail in Normal, is scheduled for a $374,000 rehabilitation project next year. But a recent inspection revealed that some repairs — including replacing the wooden planks and timber railing, and sandblasting and painting — can't wait until then. It is expected to cost $42,500.

