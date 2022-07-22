100 years ago: O'Neill dance hall neighbors up in arms

100 years ago

July 22, 1922: Neighbors in the vicinity of the O'Neill dance hall, which is just outside the city limits and police jurisdiction, are again up in arms, urging the city to cut off water and sewer services to the owner, M.J. O'Neill. Disturbed over an occurrence early yesterday when a young lady who attended a dance was found intoxicated in O'Neill park, the neighbors are seeking some remedy to the dance hall.

75 years ago

July 22, 1947: A training school for carpenters and masons, believed to be the only one of its kind in the U.S., is holding theory classes and doing practical building at 411 N. Center St. The Midwest School of Building Trades, operated by George Spence and William Marc, expects to draw students from all over the country. Spence said the 100-hour courses are designed to give men what they need to know about the two fields.

50 years ago

July 22, 1972: The Housing Authority of McLean County has received its first federal funds and will use the $10,000 loan to plan for 40 public housing units in LeRoy and 32 in Chenoa. The funds are the first to have come from the federal level. The county housing authority had applied for planning and survey grants for 12 communities outside Bloomington, but federal officials found money enough only for two.

25 years ago

July 22, 1997: Someday, Twin City residents will be able to use a computer to find a digital map of the area, click on a house and retrieve information about its assessed value and sales history. Bloomington, Normal, McLean County and Regional Planning Commission officials are working on Geographic Information Systems, a clearinghouse of information joining property, zoning, utility, road and other data.