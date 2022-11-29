100 years ago: Odell has 'disastrous fire'

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Nov. 29, 1922: The second disastrous fire to occur in Odell within the past 16 days took place at 5 a.m. this morning, destroying three store buildings on the east side of the business section and causing an approximate loss of $20,000 to buildings and stocks. The fire was discovered by John Moody, who had gone to secure his automobile in preparation for a trip to the country. The Pontiac fire department was called in to assist the volunteer firefighters of Odell.

75 years ago

Nov. 29, 1947: Need to raise $140,000 to qualify Fairbury hospital’s building program for federal and state aid was pointed out at a Rotary Club meeting by George T. Weber, administrative assistant of the state division of hospital construction. Greatly increased building costs prevented start of the building after $85,000 was raised in a previous drive. Another $55,000 is needed to raise the total to meet the figure set by Weber.

50 years agoNov. 29, 1972: Plans for an estimated $2 million shopping center development on Normal’s west side were announced in conjunction with a request for rezoning an 11.56-acre tract on the southeast corner of College and Cottage avenues. If approved, plans call for the first phase to include construction of a Marathon Oil service station at College and Cottage, and a 12,000-square-foot General Grocer Co. supermarket.

25 years ago

Nov. 29, 1997: Longtime teacher Helen Patton’s recent $10,000 donation to the Lexington school district came with a stipulation that it be used to help teachers in the classroom. The first purchase made with 98-year-old Patton’s gift was a curriculum called Character Counts that builds on six pillars of character. Lesson plans can be designed around each of the themes, such as trustworthiness and respect, or teachers can build the pillars into their own lesson plans.