100 years ago: 'Nip and Tuck' teams compete in YMCA membership drive

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 4, 1922: The first daily report of the "Nip and Tuck" YMCA membership campaign found that Major Joe Bunting, of the "Nips," scored a lead over Major Art Tobias' "Tuck" team. Bunting's team scored 47 members and 581 points, while Tobias' team brought in 50 members but only 531 points. The rules of the campaign provide five points for each membership turned in and an additional point for every dollar paid on the membership. Both teams are determined to be the Danville Association, which issued a challenge via telegram.

75 years ago

Oct. 4, 1947: The Bloomington-Normal Community Chest campaign will kick off in three days. The goal for this year's drive is $113,675, with the money to be split among a number of local social service agencies. About 600 people are involved in collecting the donations. Each worker will have a supply of red feathers and window stickers, which are awarded to donors.

50 years ago

Oct. 4, 1972: In a public relations effort to explain McLean County's need for a new courthouse-jail complex, word is going about to county board members to invite "influential" persons from their districts to a meeting at which plans for the $9.4 million project will be shown. The board's advisory committee, however, took no action on a suggestion by Alice Ebel for a citizens' information committee that would help convey the need for the project.

25 years ago

Oct. 4, 1997: Friends of the Camelback Bridge will recognize and celebrate the bridge's placement on the National Register of Historic Places during an upcoming ceremony. The 1906 bridge was formally named to the national register in June. Key to its recognition are two of its structural points: 12 phoenix columns that support it and its King Post Pony Truss construction, the timber triangle that bears the weight of the bridge.