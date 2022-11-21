100 years ago: New sorority at Illinois Wesleyan

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Nov. 19, 1922: Pi Gamma Phi local sorority became officially known on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus when they received the full sanction of both Dean Miller and Wallis and the entire university and faculty. Sixteen girls form the charter membership of Pi Gamma Phi and they have been putting forth every effort during the last two months to gain official recognition from the north side faculty. Girls have held several social events, including a taffy pull at the Y.W.C.A. hut on Nov. 14 and a theater party at the Majestic on Nov. 17.

75 years ago

Nov. 19, 1947: Approximately 110 women attended a tea sponsored by the World Fellowship committee of the YWCA. Tables at which guests were seated were decorated to represent Guatemala, Hawaii, China, Japan, Holland, France, the United States, India and Mexico. Foreign students from Illinois Wesleyan and Illinois State Normal universities and an ISNU teacher presented a program after the tea.

50 years agoNov. 19, 1972: The McLean County Board voted to have a new design drawn for the courthouse-jail complex, approving a $5 million limit. The plans would differ from those the board turned out a week ago in that county offices would not be included in the complex. The action requests the new complex contain the jail, courts and court-related offices, and also that the design include space for future expansion.

25 years ago

Nov. 19, 1997: Downtown Bloomington’s sizable art community has another venue to showcase its talent. The Phoenix Gallery on the second floor at 108 1/2 W. Washington St. is already drawing lunchtime crowds for a showing of work by local artists Kay Anne Seefeld and Rick Harney. The gallery is a cooperative effort among developer Fred Wollrab, Illinois State University and the McLean County Arts Center.