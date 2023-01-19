100 years ago: New national magazine launches in Bloomington

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 19, 1923: Bloomington is now the home of a new magazine of national character. The first issue of The American Review came off the press yesterday, and will make its regular publication from now on every two months. The general appearance the high character of the contents of the first edition promises a great success for the magazine, and it will not surprise the local friends of the publisher, George A. Brown, to see it take its place with some of the country's finest publications.

75 years ago

Jan. 19, 1948: Bloomington, which was skipped when the first Friendship train went across America, will be a stopping point for the next one. The train will be called the Abraham Lincoln Friendship train and the Illinois section is expected to start at Springfield.

50 years ago

Jan. 19, 1973: Public buses were rolling in Bloomington and Normal. Safety inspectors had threatened to shut down the bus operation but that threat was wiped out by the inspectors' Springfield office of Illinois Department of Transportation, which guaranteed they would be given as long as it takes to get the buses fixed to the approval of inspectors.

25 years ago

Jan. 19, 1998: As tax time begins to loom for millions of Illinoisans, the 15-year-old tax checkoff program for 1997 taxes has added three new charities, including the American Diabetes Fund, Mental Health Research Fund and the Children's Cancer Fund. They join five old standbys, including funds, benefitting wildlife preservation, child abuse prevention, Alzheimer's disease research, homeless assistance and breast cancer research.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'