How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 14, 1923: AF Mortal is excavating on his residence lot in the 300 block on East Chestnut Street, south of Franklin Park, anticipating the erection of a new modern residence, an absolute fireproof structure, the first of the kind to be erected in this city. It will be a seven-room building with sun parlor and breakfast room.

75 years ago

April 14, 1948: In the biggest single recruiting night yet, 16 men Tuesday joined McLean County National Guard, said the commander, Lt. Col. Richard T. Dun. Enlistments brought the total strength of the 396th Anti-aircraft battalion to 194 officers and men.

50 years ago

April 14, 1973: All said something like "Oh, wow," as they walked into the north gymnasium of Hoose School and saw their collection of a million bottle caps. Since January 1969, children at Hoose School have been saving pop and beer caps. A teacher, Mrs. Dorothy Peiffer, thought it would help them learn the value of numbers.

25 years ago

April 14, 1998: U.S. Rep. Ray LaHood turned up the heat in his fight to stop a national cemetery near Joliet from being named after the nation's 16th president. Naming the facility to be built at the site of the former Joliet army arsenal was hailed as a plus for Illinois by U.S. Rep. Gerald Weller, a Morris Republican who represents Joliet. But LaHood, a Peoria Republican whose district includes parts of Springfield, said naming the cemetery in Joliet would dilute the importance of the capital city's link with Lincoln and confuse tourists.

