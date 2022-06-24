100 years ago: New Bloomington swimming pool proposed

100 years ago

June 24, 1922: A proposal for a swimming pool in O'Neil Park was made by Commissioner John Welch. Children in the area need a swimming place, he said, as the water in Sugar Creek where they have been bathing is polluted by the city sewers. The water could be derived from the fountain, he said, and the pool could be open to children without charge.

75 years ago

June 24, 1947: Pontiac farmer Vernon Shoop has taken up toy-making as a hobby since his discharge from the army. Trucks, wagons, doll furniture and toy farm implements have been turned out in Shoop's workshop; he has solved some of the shortage problems by using old dynamite case for lumber and making some of the tools himself.

50 years ago

June 24, 1972: Ethel Nolder walked out of Illinois State Penitentiary at Pontiac after his sentence was commuted by Gov. Richard Ogilvie. Nolder had violated his parole, related to a Bloomington larceny conviction, and lived under a different name for 38 years, before turning himself in at the Pontiac prison on June 13, 1972.

25 years ago

June 24, 1997: More than 1,500 students are taking part in the Bands of America Summer Band Symposium at Illinois State University. Students and instructors spend their days honing their skills hoping to make themselves and their school bands better. "This is like a giant shot of adrenaline in the arm for me," said Brian Lackey, a band director from Bedford, Indiana.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff