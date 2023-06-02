How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 2, 1923: Clifford E. Horton, a present baseball coach at Clarke University and a former Ohio Wesleyan University athlete, has been appointed director of athletics and head coach at the Illinois State Normal school.

75 years ago

June 2, 1948: Ten years ago, only about 25% of McLean County farms had electricity, according to T.H. Hafer, manager of the Corn Belt Electric Co-Operative. Today, the figure stands at 95%. The Illinois figure stands at 75%, while the U.S. figure is 60%.

50 years ago

June 2, 1973: Bloomington's first muncipal parking structure should be under construction late this month. The city council awarded a contract to C. Iber and Sons Inc. of Peoria for the 600-car four-level structure. The Peoria firm's bid was $1,222,110.

25 years ago

June 2, 1998: A recently enacted parking ordinance in Clinton has resulted in almost 150 parking tickets in the past two weeks. Downtown business owners told the Clinton City Council that the maximum two-hour parking limit does not provide enough time for their clients. A major point of contention was the $75 fine for parking in the downtown area between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'