How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 6, 1923: John F. Odell has received the appointment of postmaster in Fairbury and expects to take charge of the office in a couple of weeks, succeeding G.H. Franzen, who has held the position eight years. Mr. Odell is a graduate of Fairbury High School and served two years in the navy during the world war, being assigned to the destroyer Kitty. He has a wife and two children, a boy and a girl.

75 years ago

March 6, 1948: A meeting to explain to Normal residents how a unit school district would affect them and the schools of Normal will be scheduled within the next two weeks following a resolution passed by the Normal Elementary school board of education. "Before we can expected an intelligent indication of attitude from Normal residents, they must have an opportunity to learn the advantages — and disadvantages — of such a step," the superintendent told the board.

50 years ago

March 6, 1973: Use of Sugar Creek for the discharge of water used in the manufacturing of tires by Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. brought protests from the Normal City Council. The council voted to voice objections with the Bloomington-Normal Sanitary District and the state's Environmental Protection Agency. The town rejected a request last year to increase sanitary sewer capacity by 100,000 gallons a day.

25 years ago

March 6, 1998: Farmland remains a hot commodity in terms of prices, sales and return on investment, and appraisers who oversee the buying and selling of farmland believe the trend will continue through 1998. Sale prices for the best farmland increased 5% to 7% in Central Illinois, according to a recent survey.

