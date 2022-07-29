100 years ago: Mrs. McNoldy to investigate county's 'shimmy shakers'

100 years ago

July 29, 1922: Mrs. Emma McNoldy, city policewoman, is now a deputy sheriff, and dance proprietors all over the county may take heed. Her appointment came after complaints against alleged immoral dances in dance pavilions outside the jurisdiction of the city, and thus outside the jurisdiction of Mrs. McNoldy, who has been a terror to all "shimmy shakers" in the city. She is a special investigator and may go wherever directed by Sheriff Morrison.

75 years ago

July 29, 1947: The annual "Tripper's picnic" for Illinois State Normal University students who have taken the geography field course this year and in past years has been planned for 6 p.m. July 30 at Miller Park. The 1947 field course class returned to the campus July 26 after six weeks of travel through 6,000 miles in eastern United States and Canada. Professor A.W. Watterson of the ISNU geography staff directed this year's trip.

50 years ago

July 29, 1972: Creation of a new bureau and division in the Bloomington Police Department was announced by Chief Harold Bosshardt. Officer Bernard Lannie, a 14-year veteran of the force, will be transferred from traffic to the new crime prevention bureau. Lannie will survey businesses houses at owners' requests and make security recommendations, and will present public programs and help develop a municipal security code, the chief said.

25 years ago

July 29, 1997: Beginning this fall, state police districts across Illinois will introduce "Operation Cool," a friendly competition to encourage seat belt use, to junior and senior high school students. District 6 will present the program in McLean, DeWitt and Livingston counties. Seat belt surveys will be taken at the beginning and end of the school year. The schools with the largest percentage increase in compliance will be in line for cash prizes.