100 years ago: Mount Pulaski plans to unveil Lincoln monument

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 1, 1922: The Memorial Abraham Lincoln monument was placed on its foundation in Mount Pulaski in readiness for unveiling and dedicatory services later this week. Speakers of note will take part in the exercises. An old-fashioned fish fry has been arranged and Goodman's band of Decatur has been engaged. Baseball and horseshoe pitching contests will enliven the day, which also includes a parade and address from Henry Rathbone of Chicago on "The Life of Lincoln."

75 years ago

Oct. 1, 1947: Irate tenants are crowding the Bloomington federal rent control office. Recently loosened restrictions on methods by which a landlord may be granted a rent increase has caused much of the influx. In September, 105 petitions for rent increases were granted — the top for a month in the nearly two years rent control has been in existence here. Early in the rent control game, landlords were on the warpath generally because of the stringent regulations governing their getting an increase in rent.

50 years ago

Oct. 1, 1972: An informal survey by Pantagraph reporters sought opinions about what steps a proposed Bloomington-Normal mass transit system might take to entice more people to ride city buses. Service and convenience were high on the list of suggested improvements. Most said they'd like to see added service to such points as Eastland Shopping Center and Doctors Park on Bloomington's east side. Mrs. Gladys Mason, a regular rider, said the fare should be lowered to 25 cents.

25 years ago

Oct. 1, 1997: Television is coming to Illinois Wesleyan University. When it debuts later this month, the station will run primarily slideshow-type advertising for university organizations and events. Later, it may offer tape-delay broadcast of IWU football and basketball games and interviews with prominent speakers visiting campus. The signal will be available only to students on campus, although that could change.