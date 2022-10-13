100 years ago: Missing dairyman returns to face family in Bloomington

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 13, 1922: E.J. Leman, who disappeared Sept. 24, was brought back to his home at 909 E. Grove St. by Police Chief Giermann. Leman's car had been left on White Oak Road and his family had believed he was dead. Police learned that he had been seen at Valley City, North Dakota, and the Bloomington police chief eventually traveled there at his own expense to bring back the missing dairyman. Leman told the chief that he had contemplated suicide over financial and other difficulties, but his nerve failed him and he fled instead. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 13, 1947: Wings Over Jordan, an African American a cappella religious choir that averages an estimated 15 million listeners weekly, will perform Oct. 27 at Normal Community High School. The appearance is being sponsored by Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Although only one concert had been planned, advance sales of tickets have been so large that there will probably be two performances that evening. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 13, 1972: Illinois State University officials said $12,000 in gate receipts due to Elton John's booking agent had been withheld after the concert earlier this week. Officials said they university wants to determine who was responsible for damage to the varsity locker room used by members of the troupe accompanying John at Horton Field House. No assessment of the damage to the locker room was immediately available but one is expected soon.

25 years ago

Oct. 13, 1997: The Tazewell County Genealogical Society's nomadic research library finally has a home. The library, which began as a shelf in the Pekin Public Library, opened in the Ehrlicher Research Center at 719 N. 11th St. The building was purchased with a $75,000 donation from Virginia Ehrlicher, who was present for the event, in memory of her husband, Arthur. The library gained its first room in the Chamber of Commerce Building in April 1981.