100 years ago: Miller Park lake ready for swimming

100 years ago

Aug. 18, 1922: The water of Miller Park lake is now in first class condition for swimming, according to Commissioner John G. Welch of the department of parks and public improvements. By using a hydrant near the animal house and a large fire hose, a stream of water was kept flowing into the lake in the vicinity of the bath house all afternoon. This purified the water and cooled it, he said.

75 years ago

Aug. 18, 1947: "Uncle John" Littell, who will be 90 years old, was given a pre-birthday party at the home of his nephew and wife, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Hughes, 301 Kreitzer Ave., with whom he has made his home for the last five years. More than 100 relatives and friends attended from Washington and Indiana, as well as Chicago, Rock Island, Saybrook, Hudson and Bloomington.

50 years ago

Aug. 18, 1972: Bloomington City Councilman Richard Buchanan plans to propose a pay increase for city council members. It would be 10% or more. They now receive $1,800 a year and have no expense accounts. "I'm not thinking in terms of trying to make the councilman's salary so attractive, but in making the pain of the long hours a little more bearable," Buchanan said.

25 years ago

Aug. 18, 1997: For the 10th consecutive year, an Illinois Wesleyan University professor has won an award for his original compositions from the New York-based American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). David Vayo, associate professor of music, has won a 1997-98 ASCAP award. He received the award on the recommendation of a five-member independent panel.