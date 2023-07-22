How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 22, 1923: The custodian at Miller Park and members of the park board wish it known that the water in the park lake is in perfectly good condition for swimming, contrary to recent reports. Fresh water is run into the lake every day through a water main. The lake is now nearly free of moss, moreso than at any time in several years.

75 years ago

July 22, 1948: The Corn Belt Baking company of Bloomington had filed a voluntary petition in bankruptcy. The bakery has been closed since Saturday. The petition was signed by John Gray, president of the baking firm whose plant is at 321 S. Main St.

50 years ago

July 22, 1973: Thanks to the sharp ears of a farmer and McLean County sheriff's deputy Sam Rader, a police car stolen July 13 from Lincoln Sgt. Robert Robbins was found in a corn field west of Bloomington. Louis Keiser reported that he and his sons heard a radio in the field, leading to the discovery of the car that had been used in the escape of two gunmen after they robbed the Lincoln Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

25 years ago

July 22, 1998: Chesterbrook Academy's day care at Bloomington High School has closed because of dwindling enrollment. The First Step Day Care opened in November 1991 and was the only high school-based day care in McLean County. It lost money the past three years.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'