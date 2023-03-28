How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 28, 1923: All four bids for the concession in Miller Park were rejected by the city council. There was a question as to if the administration has the right to grant a concession at such a short time before the next administration starts. The question was raised by attorney William Bach, who represented bidder O.E. Bishop.

75 years ago

March 28, 1948: A proposed unit school district that would have included the four towns of Anchor, Colfax, Cooksville and Cropsey was defeated at the polls by a slim margin in the rural precincts. Total town precinct vote (corporate limits of Cooksville and Colfax) was 169 in favor of the unit and 75 against. But total rural precinct vote was 338 for and 356 against, and the proposition had to carry in both areas.

50 years ago

March 28, 1973: Contracts totaling $170,000 for a new headquarters for Association of Commerce and Industry of McLean County were issued. ACI executive C. Ben Pitcher said ground is to be broken for the new 6,800-square-foot building April 12. The site is a vacant lot behind McBarnes Memorial Building. About $94,000 has been pledged in a fund drive for the new building.

25 years ago

March 28, 1998: Shelley Fabares, star of the hit comedy series "Coach," and Mike Farrell, known to millions of television viewers as "B.J. Hunnicutt" on "M*A*S*H," are the featured speakers at the fifth annual Evening of Stars benefit for the American Red Cross of McLean County. The semiformal event, to be held at the Radisson Hotel in Bloomington, is designed to raise awareness and funds for the Red Cross.

