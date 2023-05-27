Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 28, 1923: A program which will include songs, an address and an airplane flight over the lake in Miller Park has been arranged for Wednesday. The exercises will be for dead Marines, sailors and airmen, and will be held by the Women's Relief Corps of the G.A.R., the Daughters of Civil War Veterans and the Ladies of the G.A.R. Circle.

75 years ago

May 28, 1948: A campaign to gain McLean County Republican and Independent support for Adlai E. Stevenson, Democratic gubernatorial candidate, was launched Friday. Mr. Stevenson outlined his political views and campaign hopes to about 30 men at a session at the Illinois hotel.

50 years ago

May 28, 1973: A major project essential to continued development on Bloomington's east side should be underway this summer. The project involves the northeast pumping station, water storage tank and 24-inch water main to connect with a water main on IAA Drive, south of Towanda Avenue.

25 years ago

May 28, 1998: On the first day of a two-day trip through 14 Central Illinois cities, a group that included U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley-Braun and gubernatorial nominee Glenn Poshard made it clear they want to put the heat on a party that's gripped the state's highest office for 22 years. Attacking Republicans and specifically gubernatorial foe George Ryan, Poshard and Moseley-Braun dared their opponents to accept debates.

